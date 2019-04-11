Police: Mom Catches Son Robbing Home. He Slits Her Throat, Beats Her To Death With A Bat

A Texas teenager was arrested Tuesday after allegedly beating his mother to death with a baseball bat and helping slit her throat with a knife.

Daniel Saucedo and Matthew Dempsey, both 18, were allegedly in the middle of robbing Mary Dempsey’s house. The burglary took a turn once the 53-year-old returned home and turned on the lights, according to an affidavit obtained by the San Antonio Express-News.

Matthew Dempsey, the son, allegedly attacked her from behind with a bat and Saucedo joined in the beating thereafter, the Express-News reported. The son, who had a loaded gun with him at the time of the incident, allegedly admitted to police that they slit the mother’s throat with a knife before binding her with duct tape and covering the body with a blanket.

The two teens allegedly went through Mary Dempsey’s wallet and stole money from her account using an ATM, according to the affidavit.

Mary Dempsey’s daughter discovered the body and “saw a pool of blood” when she went to check up on her mom at the “ransacked” home Tuesday, the affidavit said, the Express-News reported. Officials determined the mother dead at the crime scene.

“A canvass was conducted and information was obtained that two males were seen leaving the victim’s home on the night of 4-8-2019 and the morning of 4-9-2019,” Det. Lawrence Saiz wrote in the affidavit.

Matthew Dempsey was arrested Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD).

His girlfriend was also arrested and both were questioned by police, the Express-News reported. The girlfriend first said Matthew Dempsey admitted to murdering his mother with Saucedo’s help. Matthew Dempsey allegedly confessed to police afterwards, the Express-News reported.

Saucedo and Matthew Dempsey both face capital murder charges, according to SAPD. Both were booked into the Bexar County Jail on a $1 million bail each.

SAPD did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]