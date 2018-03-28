True Pundit

Citing Privacy Concerns, Playboy Dumps “Sexually Repressive” Facebook; Says Goodbye to 25 Million Followers

Posted on
Playboy’s Cooper Hefner said his company is ditching Facebook, citing concerns about how it guards user data.

That’s a big blow to Mark Zuckerberg, especially if some of Playboy’s 25 million followers follow Hefner’s lead.

Cooper Hefner, the magazine and online magnate and heir to Hugh Hefner’s entertainment empire, announced late Tuesday night that Playboy is leaving Facebook.

