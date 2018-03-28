Citing Privacy Concerns, Playboy Dumps “Sexually Repressive” Facebook; Says Goodbye to 25 Million Followers

Playboy’s Cooper Hefner said his company is ditching Facebook, citing concerns about how it guards user data.

That’s a big blow to Mark Zuckerberg, especially if some of Playboy’s 25 million followers follow Hefner’s lead.

Cooper Hefner, the magazine and online magnate and heir to Hugh Hefner’s entertainment empire, announced late Tuesday night that Playboy is leaving Facebook.

We are stepping away from Facebook pic.twitter.com/4yFIdk2eDE — Cooper Hefner (@cooperhefner) March 28, 2018

As a young geek, Zuckerberg read Playboy to try and get laid.

Bet he never imagined Playboy would screw him. https://t.co/P54rcioK84 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 28, 2018

