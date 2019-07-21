Planned Parenthood Terminates Presidency After Eight Months

Planned Parenthood announced on Tuesday that it has removed Leana Wen as president, after less than a year in the job.

Minutes after the news broke, Wen provided a statement on Twitter stating the board expected her to be more “political.”

“As a physician and a public health leader, I came to Planned Parenthood to lead a national health care organization,” she said to open her statement.

“I believe that the best way to protect abortion care is to be clear that it is not a political issue but a health care one, and that we can expand support for reproductive rights by finding common ground with the large majority of Americans who understand reproductive health care as the fundamental health care that it is.” – READ MORE