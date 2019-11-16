Planned Parenthood Hosts ‘All Ages/Genders’ Pole Dancing Fundraiser

Planned Parenthood of Washington state has a brilliant idea to regain support after losing a dramatic battle in the Clark County, Washington, Battle Ground School District, which voted back in October to remove sex education fromthe school curriculum beyond what is required by law: have an all ages, all genders sex worshop featuring “clitoris and pleasure education”and erotic pole dancing.

The Battle Ground School board voted “to overhaul its internal sexual health education policy,” according to a localpaper, “eliminating requirements that the district teach sex ed unless the state requires it. As it stands, Washington law only requires that school districts teach about HIV and AIDS prevention. If districts do teach sexual health education, it must be comprehensive and compliant with state standards.”

The crux of the disagreement was a new proposal to teach “gender identity” in sex education classes, but Planned Parenthood appeared to take the decision as a major blow, likely because the abortion provider pushes its own outlines for sex education, which do include lessons on “gender identity” and early introduction to the concept of sexual orientation.

Fearing that its message wasn't getting to the voters of Washington state, apparently, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest & Hawaii, held an even where supporters could "celebrate our sexuality and enjoy an irreverently playful night of fundraising, fitness, sex talk, and exotic pole dance performances."