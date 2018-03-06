Politics
Planned Parenthood Affiliate Tweets About Transgenders: ‘Some Men Have A Uterus.’
Planned Parenthood has been experiencing something of a business downturn; prenatal care (which they don’t really do much of) is down a whopping 75%, and the core moneymaker of their model, contraception, is down around 30%. So, it seems, they’re looking to expand their consumer base.
This weekend, Planned Parenthood affiliates in Kentucky and Indiana tried to educate the public on their new expansion, proudly announcing that, yes, men have uteruses, too.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
They didn’t follow up the tweet with, say, an explanation of precisely what they meant, or exactly how an establishment that provides largely uterus-specific medical care could be so off the mark on basic biology. – READ MORE
