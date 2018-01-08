Politics TV
Pirro: Comey Made Sure Mueller Was Appointed to ‘Cover Their Butts’ (VIDEO)
In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro called the Hillary Clinton probe “rigged” and “as dirty as it gets.”
WATCH:
Pirro said Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department to allocate sufficient resources to complete a thorough investigation of the foundation.
She said the foundation engaged in pay-for-play type activities while the Clintons were in government. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro called the circumstances surrounding the Hillary Clinton probe "rigged" and "as dirty as it gets."
Fox News Insider