True Pundit

Politics TV

Pirro: Comey Made Sure Mueller Was Appointed to ‘Cover Their Butts’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro called the Hillary Clinton probe “rigged” and “as dirty as it gets.”

WATCH:

Pirro said Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered the Justice Department to allocate sufficient resources to complete a thorough investigation of the foundation.

She said the foundation engaged in pay-for-play type activities while the Clintons were in government. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Pirro: Comey Made Sure Mueller Was Appointed to 'Cover Their Butts'
Pirro: Comey Made Sure Mueller Was Appointed to 'Cover Their Butts'

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro called the circumstances surrounding the Hillary Clinton probe "rigged" and "as dirty as it gets."
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: