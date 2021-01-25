Photos Emerge Of National Guard Sleeping In Parking Garage In Democrat-Run D.C.: ‘We Feel Incredibly Betrayed’

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds on Thursday and have been photographed having to sleep in parking garages while temperatures in the nation’s capital were set to dip down to near-freezing temperatures.

The photos of the living conditions that the National Guardsmen were forced to endure come after Democrats took complete control of the federal government this week following Joe Biden being sworn in as the nation’s 46th president.

And if you want to use the bathroom, well pic.twitter.com/YXLawaqA0Q — Alex Horton (@AlexHortonTX) January 22, 2021

MILITARY SOURCE IN DC:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage.

5000 soldiers.

1 power outlet.

One bathroom.

This is how Joe Biden’s America treats solders.” PHOTOS pic.twitter.com/622sQmciq4 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 22, 2021

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service,” a National Guardsmen told Politico. “Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed.”

“All National Guard troops were told to vacate the Capitol and nearby congressional buildings on Thursday, and to set up mobile command centers outside or in nearby hotels, another Guardsman confirmed,” Politico reported. “They were told to take their rest breaks during their 12-hour shifts outside and in parking garages, the person said.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --