Bill de Blasio already has the Iowa blahs — and voters do, too.

Fresh off his presidential campaign announcement, he headed to Iowa to court voters and attack President Trump. The trouble? There weren’t that many all that interested in listening to him.View image on Twitter

De Blasio speaks to his largest crowd of the day in Iowa at a Woodbury County Democratic Party fundraiser in Sioux City. pic.twitter.com/or5e6b9EjY — Grace Rauh (@gracerauh) May 18, 2019

“De Blasio speaks to his largest crowd of the day in Iowa at a Woodbury County Democratic Party fundraiser in Sioux City,” NY1’s Grace Rauh tweeted.

By Rauh’s count, de Blasio spoke to 30 people. – READ MORE