Philly Faces New Lawsuit After Shutting Down Gun-Carry Permit Process

Philadelphia is facing a new lawsuit over its decision to completely shutter its gun-carry permit process over COVID-19 concerns.

The Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) filed a case in federal court accusing Philadelphia of infringing on residents’ Second Amendment rights on Friday after the city closed its permit process for at least three weeks. The gun-rights group requested a temporary restraining order Monday that would require the city to open its process back up and provide remote application options to residents, but it was denied. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 30.

“We’re hoping to have the court rule that the shutdown of the Gun Permit Unit amounts to a total destruction of individuals’ right to bear arms outside of the home,” Adam Kraut, director of legal strategy for FPC, told the Washington Free Beacon.

The shutdown comes even as other permitting offices in the city remain open. The three driver and photo license centers in Philadelphia have social distancing requirements but are open to the public, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s website. – READ MORE

