Philly DA warns federal officers could be arrested if they storm Pennsylvania protests

The district attorney in Philadelphia is warning federal officers that they could face arrest if they bring their tactics of “abuse of power” to his city.

District Attorney Larry Krasner accused President Trump of “acting like an authoritarian dictator,” he said on an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” Thursday and cautioned him not to send federal agents to his city.

The stern words come as agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Federal Protective Service, and U.S. Marshals Service were deployed to Portland, Ore. and Washington, D.C., to quell pockets of violence stemming from otherwise peaceful demonstrations denouncing police brutality and racial inequality.

Trump said the agents are there with the purpose of protecting federal buildings and property from destruction, as protesters continue to light fires and vandalize many edifices in different cities.

However, reports of excessive force by federal officers on protesters, and agents who failed to properly identify themselves during demonstrations or give adequate reasoning for sweeping arrests, have pushed the Justice Department to open an investigation into the officers’ conduct. – READ MORE

