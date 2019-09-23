Peter Schweizer on Whistleblower: Media Trying to Turn a Biden Scandal into a Trump Scandal

“They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal,” Peter Schweizer said of the Washington Post‘s and other news media outlets’ framing of a “whistleblower” making headlines this week, offering his remarks on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with host Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Brandon Darby.

President Donald Trump reportedly urged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former vice president Joe Biden’s son — Hunter Biden — and his business dealings in the eastern European country, according to a Friday-published Wall Street Journal report. The allegation follows reports that a whistleblower filed a complaint in relation to the president’s communications with Ukraine.

Schweizer maintained, “It needs to be investigated. They need to be held to account, and by the way, I think that if you change the name from Hunter Biden to Don Jr. or Eric Trump, I think you would have an entirely different tone by the media and by the Congress, and that’s a shame, it should be consistent with whoever’s doing it. They’re trying to turn what was a Biden scandal into a Trump scandal, and I think what we need to do is focus on the larger issue here that the Biden family was getting millions of dollars from these overseas connected people going to Joe Biden’s son to allegedly do work that he had no qualifications to do.”

“Again the question is, what was being paid for?” asked Schweizer. “These entities were not giving the money away. They were paying Hunter Biden for something. He’s not selling his expertise, so what exactly was he selling? And that’s what needs to be investigated.”

Joe Biden's Democrat competitors in pursuit of the Democrats' presidential nomination have neglected to highlight the former vice president's potential conflicts of interest related to Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings. No news media figures hosting Democrat events marketed as "presidential debates" have, thus far, asked Joe Biden about Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.