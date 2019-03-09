Pentagon To Activate Transgender Military Ban After Judge Removes Block

A federal judge removed a bar on President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military Thursday as litigation in the case moves forward.

U.S. District Judge George Russell ruled Thursday that an injunction should not stand, reversing his earlier decision, CNN reported. A final decision on the case, however, has not been reached.

Persons diagnosed with gender dysphoria who have undergone hormone therapy or gender reassignment surgery cannot enlist in the military under the ban, CBS News reported. Those who have been diagnosed but have not gone through treatments are still eligible, and transgender personnel currently serving will not be barred from continuing to serve.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is “pleased this procedural hurdle has been cleared,” according to a statement, CNN reported.

“The Department of Defense will be able to implement personnel policies it determined necessary to best defend our nation as litigation continues,” DOJ spokeswoman Kelly Laco told CNN.

The Pentagon will issue “further guidance, which will be forthcoming in the near future,” according to Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell, CNN reported.

The ruling is “deeply disappointing for our clients and for transgender service members across the nation,” ACLU attorney Joshua Block said in a statement. “We will continue to fight against this discriminatory policy and the Trump administration’s attacks on transgender people.”

The ruling comes after Judge Marsha Pechman of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington granted a preliminary injunction in December 2017, blocking Trump’s ban. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit also upheld a block on the ban in July 2018.

Trump first announced the ban in June 2017.

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow … Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” Trump tweeted.

The case is still pending in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Pentagon will not be able to fully implement the ban until a decision is reached.

Follow Grace on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]