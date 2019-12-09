Pensacola Naval shooter was ‘infuriated’ after instructor nicknamed him ‘Porn Stash’: report

The Saudi national who killed three people during last week’s shooting spree at Naval Air Station Pensacola filed a complaint against one of his instructors earlier this year alleging that he had called him “Porn Stash” — a nickname that “infuriated” him, a report says.

Mohammed Alshamrani, who prepared the document with the help of two American classmates, according to The New York Times, claimed teacher James Day labeled him with the term at the end of a meteorology class in April.

In the complaint, Alshamrani wrote that Day was asking about 10 students around the room if they had any questions before dismissal. When he turned to Alshamrani, Day allegedly addressed him as “Porn Stash.”

“Laughing, he continued to ask, ‘What? Have you not seen a porn star before?’” Alshamrani reportedly wrote in the complaint. “After I did not respond, he just let go of the subject.” – READ MORE