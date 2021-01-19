Pence ‘proud’ Trump WH avoided engaging in new war

Share:

Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter late Sunday night to say he is “proud” that the Trump administration “is the first in decades” not to get the U.S. entangled in a new war.

“That’s Peace through Strength,” Pence tweeted.

In October, the White House issued a statement that touted military accomplishments that did not require a major deployment of troops. The statement pointed to the deaths of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani as military achievements.

Forbes ran an article in December that said no matter your feelings about Trump’s term in office, he has done more “in four years to shift the vector of U.S. military preparations than most accomplish in eight.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.