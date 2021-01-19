Pence ‘proud’ Trump WH avoided engaging in new war

Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter late Sunday night to say he is “proud” that the Trump administration “is the first in decades” not to get the U.S. entangled in a new war.

“That’s Peace through Strength,” Pence tweeted.

I’m proud to report with just a few days left in our Administration, our Administration is the first in decades that did not get America into a new war. That’s Peace through Strength. pic.twitter.com/uiSNxi67aT — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 18, 2021

In October, the White House issued a statement that touted military accomplishments that did not require a major deployment of troops. The statement pointed to the deaths of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani as military achievements.

Forbes ran an article in December that said no matter your feelings about Trump’s term in office, he has done more “in four years to shift the vector of U.S. military preparations than most accomplish in eight.” – READ MORE

