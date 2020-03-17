Pence announces all coronavirus testing will be free, including for uninsured Americans (VIDEO)

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Sunday that all coronavirus testing will be free of charge, including for uninsured Americans.

“Cost is never going to be a barrier to anyone getting a coronavirus test,” he told reporters at a press conference at the White House.

Vice President @Mike_Pence assures Americans that #Coronavirus testing is free to all Americans pic.twitter.com/97o4Q5XZqT — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) March 15, 2020

In his announcement, the vice president highlighted the Trump administration’s efforts to expand access to COVID-19 tests.

“As you recall, several weeks ago, the president directed a change in our Medicare and Medicaid programs to ensure that coronavirus testing was included. Health insurers were brought in, and they all agreed to waive co-pays,” Pence said. – READ MORE

