Pelosi Walked Out Of Meeting With Democrats On Anti-Semitism, Report Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly walked out of a meeting with a group of Democrats discussing anti-Semitism Wednesday after facing criticism for not responding to Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments about Israel.

In a meeting with Democratic colleagues, Pelosi was reportedly confronted by a number of members of Congress for not reaching out to the party in regards to Omar’s comments on Israel. In the meeting, Pelosi was challenged for getting her talking points from MSNBC by freshman Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, according to Politico.

“Well if you’re not going to listen to me, I’m done talking,” Pelosi reportedly said, before putting down her microphone and walking out of the room.

After the meeting Pelosi reportedly told a Politico reporter that she did not believe Omar’s comments were “intentionally anti Semitic” and that she is not sure a resolution will get a vote this week, saying the foreign affairs committee is writing it.

Omar has faced criticism on numerous occasions for her comments in regard to Israel and Jewish people, causing Democratic members of the House to bring a resolution to the floor, after criticism from Jewish lawmakers, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and others.

“What I’m fearful of — because Rashida and I are Muslim — that a lot of our Jewish colleagues, a lot of our constituents, a lot of our allies, go to thinking that everything we say about Israel to be anti-Semitic because we are Muslim,” Omar said during a town hall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Omar has yet to apologize for her latest statement about Israel.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation