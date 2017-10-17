Pelosi: Trump ‘Went Rogue’ by Tackling Campaign Promises

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) complained Sunday that President Donald Trump “went rogue” during the past week by taking actions that work toward fulfilling his 2016 campaign promises.

Pelosi, during an interview Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” took particular issue with the health care executive order the president signed Thursday, which loosened several Obamacare regulations. The House minority leader also frowned upon the new tax reform plan Trump and the GOP leadership in Congress unveiled earlier in October; the president had pledged during the 2016 campaign to deliver historic tax cuts that would boost the economy even further.

“This week, the week of Friday the 13th, is the week that President Trump went rogue,” Pelosi told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “He went rogue on women’s health in particular, the Affordable Care Act, the Iran decision that he made, and as he continues his war on the middle class, with his unfair tax plans.” – READ MORE