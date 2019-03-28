Pelosi tells crowd to clap for her: ‘That’s a line for applause!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did her best Jeb! impression on Tuesday when she told the crowd to clap for her.

During a news conference to unveil Democrats’ “Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions & Making Health Care More Affordable Act,” Pelosi instructed the crowd to applaud her bill, which she claims will protect the health care law from “Republicans’ monstrous health care lawsuit.”

“Today, under the leadership of our three distinguished Chairmen: Mr. Pallone of Energy and Commerce, Mr. Scott of Education and Labor, and Mr. Neal of Ways and Means Committee – the three Committees of jurisdiction, we’re going forward with the Protecting Pre-existing Conditions and Making Health Care More Affordable Act,” Pelosi began.

When no one in the room clapped, she awkwardly shouted: “That’s a line for applause!” and cut the air with her hand for effect.

The audience obliged her and clapped even though they were apparently not excited about her comments.

