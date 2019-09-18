Pelosi Is Sure Democrats Will Win Big in 2020 Elections

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), playing the role of election prognosticator, says Democrats will not only win the House and flip the Senate in 2020 — but will “certainly” defeat President Donald Trump as well.

Confidence is great. We expect her to have it.

But we also suspect that failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton was pretty confident right up until the votes were being counted in 2016.

Pelosi’s optimism seems a stretch considering the country is still 14 months out from the next presidential election.

Still, she’s predicting a Democrat president with control of both houses of Congress. – READ MORE