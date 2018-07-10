Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘Off the Table’

“Even with Trump. If you got something, show it. But I’m not going after it,” Pelosi said about impeaching President Trump.

House Minority Leader Nancy said that she would not impeach President Trump for political reasoning, adding that impeachment was “off the table,” during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday.

“Going into the [‘06] election, I said it’s off the table. I didn’t mean it’s off the table if you had some goods. If somebody has information, then we can act upon it. But from what we know now, it’s off the table,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

Dan Pfeiffer, A Former Top Aide To President Barack Obama, Told The Daily Beast In An Interview Released Thursday That He Doesn’t Believe Congress Will Impeach President Donald Trump.

Reminiscing on the impeachment proceedings of President Richard Nixon, Pfeiffer said contemporary Congressional Republicans are too loyal to support removing President Trump. “Nixon went down because a number of Republican senators told him that they were going to convict him on the impeachment,” the Obama White House aide told the Daily Beast. “There is no world in which that happens with today’s Republican party. They will not do that. The only way Trump will leave office is voters sending him home.”

Pfeiffer’s comments come after Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) dismissed calls from within the Democratic Party to impeach Trump, describing the idea as both “silly,” and “not appropriate,” in a recent interview with HBO’s Vice News Tonight. “I just think it’s silly talk. I mean, I think it’s not appropriate, at all. I don’t think the investigation that’s been done on Russia—the information isn’t back yet. And, it’s way, way, way, way, way premature,” Tester said when asked for his thoughts on his congressional colleagues plotting to remove President Trump. – READ MORE

