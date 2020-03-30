Pelosi Cites State of the Union, When She Ripped Trump’s Speech, as Example of Her Bipartisanship (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Sunday referenced her attendance at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, where she stood up and tore Trump’s speech, as an example of her effort to work with the president.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Pelosi whether she had reached out to President Trump amid the coronavirus legislation process when communication between leaders is important. Pelosi said her responsibility as the speaker is to pass legislation and does not require her to communicate with Trump. – READ MORE

