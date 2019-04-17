Pelosi Admits She Defended Ilhan Omar’s 9/11 Remarks Without Knowing What Was Said

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday admitted that she does not know the content of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) recent remarks about 9/11 — despite offering a full-throated defense of the freshman congresswoman in the wake of criticism from President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Pelosi rejected charges of antisemitism against Omar and pushed back against criticism that the Democrat Party is doing enough to combat it.

“I don’t think the congresswoman is anti-Semitic. I wouldn’t even put those in the same category,” Pelosi told interviewer Christiane Amanpour in Ireland. “We have no taint of that ,” she added. “And just because they want to accuse somebody of that doesn’t mean that we take that bait.”

Pelosi also dismissed criticisms that she hasn’t done enough to defend Omar, conceding, “Until I talk to somebody, I don’t even know what was said.”

“I do know that what the president did was not right,” she added. – READ MORE