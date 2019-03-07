Pelosi Adds Anti-Muslim Bias Concerns To Omar Anti-Semitism Resolution

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that the House resolution denouncing anti-Semitism, prompted by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks, will also condemn anti-Muslim bias.

Pelosi agreed to add the anti-Muslim bias language amid pressure from the Congressional Progressive Caucus and others who rushed to the defense of Omar, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, according to The New York Times. Progressives equivocated the history of anti-Semitism with other forms of discrimination and argued that the resolution unfairly targeted Omar over her claim that supporters of Israel were loyal to a foreign country and therefore could not be fully loyal to the U.S.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Democrats’ defense of Omar and the equivocation of anti-Semitism with anti-Muslim bias garnered criticism in light of the recent surge in anti-Semitic hate crimes. FBI statistics showed that anti-Semitic hate crimes in the U.S. accounted for nearly 60 percent of reported hate crimes between 2016 and 2017, while anti-Muslim hate crimes accounted for only 18.6 percent.

According to FBI data, religious-based hate crimes targeting Jewish people and institutions accounted for 58.1% of incidents. Muslims accounted for 18.6%. https://t.co/9jVKyngwFW — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) March 6, 2019