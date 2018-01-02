Patriots Player James Harrison Makes Team Debut With Bold Statement: Stands Alone for Anthem

The national anthem protests have died down somewhat, as those who disagree with them have stopped watching and many networks have even stopped broadcasting the national anthem altogether. But the fire was reignited before James Harrison’s debut with the New England Patriots on Sunday.

As the national anthem began echoing throughout the stadium, Harrison was standing alone behind his team in front of the bench.

As the Patriots lined up along the sideline for the national anthem, James Harrison stood alone by the bench. pic.twitter.com/X2hPth5aTz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2017

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *