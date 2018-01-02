Sports
Patriots Player James Harrison Makes Team Debut With Bold Statement: Stands Alone for Anthem
The national anthem protests have died down somewhat, as those who disagree with them have stopped watching and many networks have even stopped broadcasting the national anthem altogether. But the fire was reignited before James Harrison’s debut with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
As the national anthem began echoing throughout the stadium, Harrison was standing alone behind his team in front of the bench.
As the Patriots lined up along the sideline for the national anthem, James Harrison stood alone by the bench. pic.twitter.com/X2hPth5aTz
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2017
