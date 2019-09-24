Pastors praise Trump for skipping UN panel on ‘imaginary’ climate crisis for ‘real’ problem of religious persecution

President Trump is reportedly skipping a climate change event Monday at the United Nations headquarters to give a historic speech on religious freedom and global persecution against believers.

With more than 80 percent of the world’s population living in areas where religious freedom is “highly restricted,” according to the State Department’s International Religious Freedom Report, two pastors tell Fox News Trump’s keynote address at an event called the Global Call to Protect Religious Freedom set for Monday is a major step for the faithful.

“This is the first time any leader of a nation has addressed the UN on religious persecution,” Robert Jeffress told “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt. “A third of the world is living under religious persecution…and it is a remarkable thing that this president would skip a UN climate change summit on an imaginary problem to address the very real problem of global persecution of believers.”

Trump, who won the evangelical vote in 2016, is energizing his base and infuriating his enemies with the snub, said the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

Tony Perkins, heads the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom and is the president of the conservative think tank Family Research Council, said this administration has done more to advance religious liberty in the nation’s foreign policy than any previous ones, hosting two ministerials to advance religious freedom with world leaders. – READ MORE