Pamela Karlan says she once crossed the street to avoid a Trump hotel in DC

The Stanford Law School professor who sparked backlash from the White House Wednesday after invoking the president’s minor son during the first day of the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry previously stated that she once crossed the street just to avoid passing one of President Trump’s hotels.

Pamela Karlan, who was one of three witnesses who testified before the committee on Wednesday, told a 2017 American Constitution Society panel that she couldn’t stomach walking past the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Video of the panel from two years ago resurfaced online after Karlan’s public testimony.

“I came in from the airport yesterday and I got off the bus from Dulles down at L’Enfant Plaza and I walked up to the hotel and as I was walking past what used to be the old post office building and is now Trump hotel,” Karlan told an audience in 2017. “I had to cross the street, of course.”

Fellow panelist Neil Siegel asked: “Are you staying there?”

“God, no! Never!” Karlan responded.

On Wednesday, Karlan drew ire from the White House, the Trump campaign and even first lady Melania Trump after using 13-year-old Barron Trump’s name to illustrate her point that President Trump can’t rule like a king. – READ MORE