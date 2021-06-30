PAINE IN THE MORNING: 9 things you need to know this Wednesday – June 30th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Democrat Reconciliation Package to Federalize Local Zoning Laws, Displace Single-Family Homes in Suburbs – Democrats plan to federalize local zoning laws within the infrastructure reconciliation package to displace single-family homes with high-rise, low-income apartments to impact the already purple suburbs.

The reconciliation package plans to implement the destruction of the suburbs via a measure within the package called the “HOMES Act,” which attempts put the federal government in charge of local zoning laws to change local demographics, impacting the already purple voting districts. – READ MORE

Rolling Blackouts for Parts of US Northwest Amid Heat Wave – SPOKANE, Wash.—The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday—prompting an electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. – READ MORE

Report: Biden Officials Rethinking Coronavirus Measures amid Fears of Variant Surge – The spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of the Chinese coronavirus is reportedly “forcing” Biden administration officials to “rethink Covid-19 measures,” which could include re-instituting mask mandates — even among vaccinated people — according to reports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified the Delta variant as one of “concern.” The variant comprises roughly 20 percent of infections in the United States and has prompted the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) to urge fully vaccinated individuals to, again, wear masks. – READ MORE

LA County ‘Strongly’ Recommends Masks for Vaccinated or Unvaccinated People Over ‘Delta’ COVID-19 Variant – The Los Angeles County health agency suggested to residents that they wear masks—regardless of vaccination status—due to the so-called “Delta” COVID-19 variant. – READ MORE

Man died following rare, severe blood clot disorder possibly linked to Moderna vaccine, case report says – A Pittsburgh man who died weeks after receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had apparently showed symptoms that met the criteria for a rare, serious blood clot disorder previously only reported in recipients of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca jabs. An outside group of experts from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in an accompanying editorial has noted that “extra caution is needed” before attributing the patient’s case to the mRNA-1273 vaccine

.Moderna did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment. – READ MORE

Supreme Court Rules Natural Gas Company Has Right to Seize NJ Land for Pipeline – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the rights of a natural gas company to seize New Jersey state-owned land for the construction of a natural gas pipeline. Under the Natural Gas Act (NGA), properly permitted companies like PennEast Pipeline Company can condemn public lands under the federal government’s public domain au, the Court ruled.

“Eminent domain is the power of the government to take property for public use without the consent of the owner. It can be exercised either by public officials or by private parties to whom the power has been delegated,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion for PennEast Pipeline Company v. New Jersey (2021). “Specifically, we are asked to decide whether the Federal Government can constitutionally confer on pipeline companies the authority to condemn necessary rights-of-way in which a State has an interest. We hold that it can.” – READ MORE

Another Unarmed Trump-Supporting Grandma Charged In Jan 6 Capitol Breach – A 69-year-old grandmother from Los Angeles was arrested Monday and charged in connection to the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Lois Lynn McNicoll was charged with entering the Capitol and released on a $10,000 bond. – READ MORE

Attorney Who Altered Email During Russia Probe May Be Able To Practice Law Again –The former FBI attorney who altered an email during the Russia probe – making it appear as though former Trump campaign aide Carter Page hadn’t been a CIA asset when, in fact, he was – may be able to practice law again in year.

Kevin Clinesmith, the attorney, pleaded guilty in August 2020 on a charge of felony false statement, receiving one year of probation and 400 hours of community service for his role in continuing the investigation into whether then-President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia to steal the election. – READ MORE

Oakland City Council Grabs Millions from Police to Cover Social Programs – The Oakland, California, city council diverted over $17 million from the city’s police department Monday, redirecting the funding to social programs.

CBS San Francisco reports the city council’s move comes as Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong warns of a “crisis” of violent crime. – READ MORE

Kids grappling with suicidal crises, mental fatigue as world reopens – After two suicidal crises during pandemic isolation, 16-year-old Zach Sampson feels stronger but worries his social skills have gone stale.

Amara Bhatia has overcome her pandemic depression but the teen feels worn down, in a state of “neutralness.” Virginia Shipp is adjusting but says returning to normal “is kind of unnormal for me.’’ – READ MORE