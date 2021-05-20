PAINE IN THE MORNING: 8 things you need to know this Thursday – May 20th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

PA Voters Are First To Restrict Governor’s Emergency Powers – With most precincts reporting across Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, voters have sent a clear message to Harrisburg: fewer unilateral orders from the governor’s office.

Both constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot to restrict the governor’s powers are poised to pass, making Pennsylvania the first state in the country in which voters approved additional checks of this nature on the governor. – READ MORE

Americans Are ‘Misinterpreting’ CDC Mask Rules, Fauci Says – Anthony Fauci accused Americans of “misinterpreting” the federal government’s latest mask guidance, which allows vaccinated individuals not to wear masks in most settings.

People have misinterpreted the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance released, White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci told Axios on Wednesday. Many Americans haven’t read the full guidance and believe that even unvaccinated individuals are being encouraged not to wear masks anymore. –READ MORE

Rand Paul wins: Dr. Fauci admits he wore a mask for show to avoid sending ‘mixed signals’ – President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Tuesday confirmed what Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told him two months ago about mask-wearing being unnecessary for Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fauci appeared on ABC’s”Good Morning America” to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask recommendations, reiterating that the CDC says it’s safe for vaccinated people to stop wearing face coverings. He explained that the science has “evolved” over the last few weeks to show that vaccinated people are protected from infection and that the risk of them spreading the virus to someone else is “extremely low, very very low.” – READ MORE

Sweden Records More Than 30K Cases Of Side Effects Tied To COVID Jabs – As Europe pushes ahead with its vaccination program, the Nordic countries are reporting a surge in damaging side effects. In the country, the tally has surpassed 30K with the majority of these reactions reported in patients who received the AstraZeneca jab.

Sweden’s Medical Products Agency reported that as of last week, the Scandinavian nation had tallied 31,844 reports of adverse reactions linked to its vaccine rollout. – READ MORE

Biden Calls Coast Guard Graduates ‘Dull’ For Not Applauding During His Speech –President Joe Biden scolded a class of U.S. Coast Guard graduates when they did not applaud during his first presidential commencement address Wednesday.

“I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy formed in times of war,” Biden said during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 140th commencement in New London, Connecticut. – READ MORE

Peter Schiff Warns Tucker Carlson: The Coming Financial Crisis Will Be Worse Than The Pandemic – Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April came in much hotter than expected. Year-on-year, inflation is up 4.2%. The big number even prompted Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida to say, “We were surprised by higher than expected inflation data.”

Peter Schiff appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to talk about the consequences of more printed money chasing fewer goods. Peter said inflation is going to hit the middle class harder than the pandemic. – READ MORE

White House Visitor Logs Reveal Fauci-Klain Situation Room Meeting After Gain Of Function Moratorium – A National Pulse review of White House Visitors Logs from November 2014 reveals a meeting in the White House Situation Room, chaired by then-Ebola Czar Ron Klain. The meeting appears to have been coordinated by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and included several high-level U.S. government agency heads.

The high profile summit came just weeks after the Obama administration issued a moratorium on the same “gain of function” experiments that Dr. Fauci now claims were never directly funded by his government agency to take place at the Wuhan lab in China. – READ MORE

SC school bus driver says kindergartners’ curiosity helped stop armed hijacking – A South Carolina school bus driver who kept his cool during an armed hijacking hailed all 18 children the real heroes of the high-pressure encounter.

Kenneth Corbin spoke exclusively to “Good Morning America” Monday about how he was able to hold off the gunman and what the students said to the man that helped keep them safe for six minutes. – READ MORE