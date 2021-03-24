PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Wednesday – March 24th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Syrian-born gunman Ahmad Alissa, 21, was known to FBI and ranted about ‘Islamophobes hacking his phone’ before killing ten at Boulder grocery store with assault rifle he bought one week ago – Ahmad Alissa, the 21-year-old gunman responsible for a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store on Monday, was known to the FBI and had ranted online about ‘racist islamophobes’ hacking his phone.

Alissa asked if he could speak with his mother after surrendering to police on Monday, having stripped off and laid down his down his Ruger AR-556 rifle, handgun and tactical vest in the supermarket’s aisles. – READ MORE

AstraZeneca Admits Vaccine Efficacy Based On “Interim” Data, Vows To Release Update Within 48 Hours – As the media (and the rest of the world) tries to figure out what exactly is going on with the AstraZeneca trial data, and whether the vaccine’s ability to protect the population from COVID truly does outweigh the risks, the company has just released a statement promising to release up-to-date results from the final phase of the trial within 48 hours.

AZ said yesterday’s trial conclusions were based on an “interim analysis” with all data received by the cutoff date of Feb. 17. Then, it promised to “immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data.” Results of this primary analysis will be available within 2 days. – READ MORE

Locked-Down Americans Fatter-Than-Ever As Krispy Kreme Unveils ‘Free-Donuts-For-The-Vaxxed’ Promo – Let’s hope Krispy Kreme is working on a vaccine for diabetes, because it’s latest promotion isn’t exactly a net-positive for the public welfare.

The donut-maker has announced that, starting Monday, anybody who presents proof of vaccination at any Krispy Kreme location can receive one free glazed donut per visit. – READ MORE

Germany Orders Most Restrictive COVID Lockdown Yet Over Easter Weekend – We noted yesterday that Chancellor Angela Merkel had succeeded in persuading the leaders of Germany’s 16 states to agree to another extension of the federal lockdown. And while initial reports about Merkel’s proposal noted that Germans would receive a reprieve allowing them to spend the Easter holiday with family, apparently, the government appears to have changed its mind again and decided to tighten restrictions to the toughest point yet during a brief stretch coinciding with the Easter holiday weekend to try to defuse a “third wave” of Covid-19 infections fueled by faster-spreading mutations. – READ MORE

Insurance Companies, Reaping Benefits from Protests, Get in Line with Black Lives Matter – Following the death of George Floyd, the world’s largest insurance companies spoke up in favor of Black Lives Matter. Even as they were paying out unprecedented claims due to the destruction caused by Black Lives Matter protesters and those seizing their mantle, the companies issued statements and coughed up donations to support the movement.

This summer’s unrest cost the industry more than a billion dollars in riot damage, the largest such loss in U.S. history. Those losses are now in danger of affecting employees’ pay, industry insiders said, but not their employers’ stance: As of February 18, Chubb was planning a panel with Black Lives Matter whose promotional materials included a pro-Black Panther documentary and an enjoinder to “stay woke,” according to emails reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. – READ MORE

“Get Ready For Some Serious Sticker Shock Very Soon: This Jump In Inflation Won’t Be Transient” – Consumer confidence is key to how people plan to spend. You can see it in the chart below. And as the chip shortage grows, expect the higher prices to begin showing up in products, which could dampen confidence and eventually stall consumer spending. – READ MORE

Read the Shocking Pentagon Training Materials Targeting Conservatives in the Military – I have obtained a copy of all the materials regarding the sudden new threat of “Extremism” used for training in the United States military. Throughout the services, service members have been shocked at the Biden blitz to root out ideas and people who stand in the way of the administration’s transformative agenda.

One individual in the training told me, “The military is one of the last institutions left that hasn’t been radicalized by the progressives. That’s why it is being targeted now.” – READ MORE