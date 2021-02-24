PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Wednesday – February 24th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s Mother: ‘He Wasn’t Hit on the Head’ by Trump Supporter – The mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick said her son was not beaten with a fire extinguisher by a mob on Jan. 6, saying he likely suffered a stroke instead—refuting reports from the New York Times and other outlets claiming otherwise.

“He wasn’t hit on the head, no. We think he had a stroke, but we don’t know anything for sure,” Gladys Sicknick told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview on Feb. 22. “We’d love to know what happened.” – READ MORE

Dr. Fauci says vaccinated people can’t dine indoors or go to the movies – President Joe Biden’s top health adviser and coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that even people who receive a coronavirus vaccine won’t be able to go out to eat or go to the movies because of “the safety of society.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke at a White House press briefing via teleconference with the administration’s COVID-19 response team during which a reporter asked about the messaging around vaccines. – READ MORE

Biden’s First Detention Facility For Immigrant Border Crossers Opens, Critics Mock Change In Coverage Now That A Democrat Is In Office – The Biden administration’s first immigrant detention facility for children opened this week in response to the growing demand for facilities as the situation on the U.S. southern border hits crisis levels, which experts have warned for months would happen due to President Joe Biden’s policies.

“The emergency facility — a vestige of the Trump administration that was open for only a month in summer 2019 — is being reactivated to hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17,” The Washington Post reported. “Government officials say the camp is needed because facilities for migrant children have had to cut capacity by nearly half because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border has been inching up, with January reporting the highest total — more than 5,700 apprehensions — for that month in recent years.” – READ MORE

Biden AG Pick Merrick Garland: Far-Left Rioters Attacking Federal Courthouse Not Domestic Terrorism Because It’s At Night When Court Is Closed – President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney general, Merrick Garland, said during the first day of his confirmation hearing on Monday that the attacks on federal courthouses in the Pacific Northwest may not qualify as domestic terrorism because the attacks happen at night when the court is closed.

“Let me ask you about assaults on federal property in places other than Washington, D.C. Portland for instance, Seattle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said. “Do you regard assaults on federal courthouses or other federal property as acts of domestic extremism, domestic terrorism? – READ MORE

Bill Gates Predicts Things Will Be ‘Pretty Normal’ This Fall – Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates predicted Tuesday that things will be “pretty normal” in the fall.

“Well, certainly in the fall if we get the vaccination rates up, and we’ll have the supply by then and the logistics will be all worked out, the fall should be pretty normal,” Gates said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” – READ MORE

Activist’s solution to lower Baltimore’s sky-high murder rate: pay killers not to kill – An activist has presented an unusual proposition for Baltimore to lower the city’s sky-high murder rate – pay criminals not to kill people.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Baltimore ranked the fourth-most dangerous American city – behind only Memphis, St. Louis, and Detroit in terms of the highest rates of violent crime in 2019. Since 2016, there have been over 300 homicides each year, spiking in 2019 with 348 murders, and last year there were 335 murders, according to the Baltimore Sun. – READ MORE

Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Release Podcast On ‘Unifying America’ – Former President Barack Obama and music icon Bruce Springsteen are making an eight-episode podcast series together.

Spotify announced the series, titled “Renegades: Born in the USA,” on Monday and released the first two episodes. Obama and Springsteen’s recorded conversations “will explore topics of race, fatherhood, marriage, and the future of America” over the course of the first season, according to Spotify. The announcement did not say whether the show will be around for future seasons. – READ MORE