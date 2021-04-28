PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Wednesday – April 28th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Texas Sheriff Blames Parents For Lawless Young People, Blasts ‘Armchair Police’ For Second-Guessing Officer Responses – A Texas sheriff admonished parents in a recent Facebook post that police are not responsible for raising their children and criticized “armchair police” for second-guessing the life-and-death decisions that officers must make within seconds.

“In the news cycle over the last few weeks have been stories of young people being shot by police in some type of altercation or another,” wrote Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington on Friday. “The public is quick to jump on the officers involved stating a need for more training, better de-escalation tactics, and possibly shooting the subject in the leg.” – READ MORE

‘People Are Jealous’: Cuomo Says His Accusers ‘Just Want Attention’ – Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested Monday that those speaking out against him “just want attention” and are “jealous.”

The New York Democrat discussed his many #MeToo accusers during the first in-person press conference he has held since November. He also addressed a New York Times Magazine story alleging he referred to Jews as “these people and their f–king treehouses” and told a male official, “you’d be a good-looking tranny if you get a good set of tits.” – READ MORE

Biden says no masks outdoors for fully vaccinated people step toward ‘normal living’ –President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need masks while outdoors except in crowded settings.

The agency had released the new guidance shortly before Biden was set to provide an update on the pandemic. – READ MORE

‘Health Experts’ Encourage Permanent Mask Mandates As CDC Lifts Outdoor Restrictions –health experts are insisting that the CDC should implement permanent mask mandates even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Despite many areas of the U.S. beginning to open up again and anecdotal evidence suggesting a significant drop in the number of people routinely wearing masks, some are loathe to go back to normal. – READ MORE

Biden’s Stimulus Checks “Wreck Labor Pool” As People Get Paid To Stay Home – There are new concerns that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package is already harming the labor market recovery.

While job openings and postings are increasing, there is an issue with the number of applications as labor participation currently stands at 61.4%, with an unemployment rate of 6.2%. People are not applying for jobs as they should be as they collect stimulus checks and enjoy a work-free lifestyle, all on the backs of taxpayers. – READ MORE

“It’s About To Get Much Worse”: Supply Chains Implode As “Price Doesn’t Even Matter Anymore” – The number of container ships stuck at anchor off Los Angeles and Long Beach is down to around 20 per day, from 30 a few months ago. Does this mean the capacity crunch in the trans-Pacific market is finally easing? Absolutely not, warned Nerijus Poskus, vice president of global ocean at freight forwarder Flexport. “It’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” he told American Shipper in an interview on Monday.

“What I’m seeing is unprecedented. We are seeing a tsunami of freight,” he reported. – READ MORE

Think Biden’s Tax Hikes Wouldn’t Negatively Affect You? Then You Are Very Wrong –What would happen if Biden got the tax hikes he seeks? A big set of questions and answers follows. – READ MORE