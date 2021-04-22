PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Thursday – April 22nd 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

5,800 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Contracted COVID-19, 74 Dead: CDC – Nearly 6,000 Americans have contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus that causes it, federal officials said April 15.

The Americans contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19, despite getting both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told The Epoch Times via email. – READ MORE

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine May Trigger Shingles in Certain Patients: Study – The mRNA Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may trigger herpes zoster—or shingles—in certain patients after just one dose, a new study suggests.

Scientists in Israel found that six women with autoimmune inflammatory rheumatic diseases developed herpes zoster infections within three to 14 days of receiving either the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, according to a study published in the journal Rheumatology. – READ MORE

Oregon Mulls Making Mask Mandate Permanent – Officials in Oregon are considering making masking and social distancing requirements permanent.

The requirements, first introduced last year in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, are set to expire on May 4. – READ MORE

Coke, Procter & Gamble Announce Plans To Hike Prices As Deficit Spending Explodes Higher – Procter & Gamble on Tuesday became the latest major U.S. consumer products company to announce plans to hike prices of its goods in the face of rising commodities prices and transportation costs.

The company—which makes some of the U.S.’s best-known household products, including Gillette razors, Tide detergent, and Crest toothpaste—said in its quarterly earnings announcement that it would hike prices on feminine care, baby care, and adult incontinence products beginning in September. The company said the prices increases would be in the mid to high single digits. – READ MORE

Corporate America Will Lobby For Progressive Policies — Unless It Costs Them Money –Big businesses have been vocal in supporting various progressive political causes, but have consistently stopped short of policies that would cut into profits.

U.S. corporations came out in droves to announce their opposition to recently-passed voting legislation in Georgia, have pulled their advertisements from conservative shows and podcasts, were quick to endorse Black Lives Matter during the 2020 protests and have signed multiple climate change pledges. But while big business has eagerly supported these progressive policies, they refuse to support the policies, like a higher minimum wage or a corporate tax increase to fund infrastructure, that would result in smaller profits. – READ MORE

Chicago Considers Demanding Cops Ask For Permission Before Chasing Suspects On Foot – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told media Wednesday that she is considering instituting a “momentous” change to Chicago police procedure following the police-involved shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo: requiring that Chicago Police Department officers receive express permission from a supervisor before engaging in a foot chase.

“No one should die as a result of a foot chase,” Lightfoot said, adding that the city plans to unveil the policy change “soon.” – READ MORE

US Postal Service Running ‘Covert Operations Program’ To Spy On Americans’ Social Media Posts, Share With Agencies – The US Postal Service (USPS) has been running a secret program to track and collect Americans’ social media posts – including those about planned protests, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News.

The surveillance program – operated by the law enforcement arm of the USPS, is known as iCOP or “Internet Covert Operations Program” – has not been previously made public according to the report. – READ MORE