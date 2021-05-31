PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Monday – May 31st 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

DeSantis Says He’ll ‘Enforce Florida Law’ Against Vaccine Passports After Cruise Line Unveils Plans – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reiterated that his state won’t embrace so-called “vaccine passports” in the midst of confusion about whether a federally mandated system will be implemented for airplane and cruise travelers. – READ MORE

US Sitting On ‘Raft’ Of Unexamined Virus Intel; Former Official Says ‘Almost No Evidence’ Of Natural Origin – Hours after President Biden promised to release the ‘full report’ from US Intelligence community’s 90-day examination of where COVID-19 originated – unless there’s something he’s unaware of…

…the New York Times reports, there’s things he’s unaware of.

Namely, ‘a raft of still-unexamined evidence that required additional computer analysis that might shed light on the mystery,” according to anonymous senior administration officials. – READ MORE

Fauci In 2012: Gain-Of-Function Research ‘Worth Risk Of Lab Accident Sparking Pandemic’ – America’s top virologist, Anthony Fauci, argued in 2012 that the risks of a lab accident sparking a pandemic are outweighed by the potential benefits of manipulating viruses via gain-of-function research, according to previously unsurfaced remarks reported by Sharri Markson via The Australian.

“In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic?” Fauci wrote in the American Society for Microbiology in 2012, adding “Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?” – READ MORE

117 Employees File Lawsuit Against Texas Hospital for Requiring COVID-19 Vaccine – More than 100 employees at Houston Methodist Hospital filed a lawsuit against their employer for requiring all staff members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep their jobs. – READ MORE

Biden Admin Plans To Direct $861 Million To Central American Countries So That Their People Won’t Invade The Border – The Biden administration aims to send $861 million to Central American countries to address causes of mass migration to the U.S., according to the budget released Friday.

The administration plans to provide $861 million in federal aid to El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico in order to “address the root causes of irregular migration,” according to the proposed budget for 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris asked private sector companies to “make new, significant commitments” to create sustainable economic opportunities aimed at ending the migration crisis at the southern border on Thursday, according to the White House. – READ MORE

Oregon Is Proof That Leftist Politics Ultimately Lead To Tyranny And Decay – What kind of abysmal social and economic conditions would make at least five separate counties of US voters want to flee a state to join the borders of another state? Well, all it takes is a cult of insane Marxists running the entire state into the ground from the safety of their metropolitan communes while demanding that people submit their undying fealty to the draconian medical mandates of an elitist minority. Yeah, things have to get pretty bad to inspire so many people into leaving and taking half the state with them. – READ MORE