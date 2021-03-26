PAINE IN THE MORNING: 7 things you need to know this Friday – March 26th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Biden Chuckles At Children Suffering At Border, Randomly Starts Yelling During Press Conference – President Joe Biden laughed when he was asked about the abuse that migrant children are suffering under his administration at the U.S. border during a press conference on Thursday and randomly shouted when answering reporter’s questions.

The press conference comes after Biden has often avoided having to answer difficult questions from reporters and has gone more than two months without having his first press conference — the longest streak in modern U.S. history. – READ MORE

Cuomo Prohibited Nursing Homes From Testing Incoming Residents While He Simultaneously Fast-Tracked Testing For His Brother – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reportedly fast-tracked COVID-19 testing for his relatives and other VIPs while simultaneously prohibiting nursing homes from testing incoming patients for the virus.

During the early stages of the pandemic, Cuomo’s administration arranged special access to COVID-19 testing for members of the governor’s family and other well-connected individuals, according to reports by the Times Union and The Washington Post. The VIPs were referred to as “specials,” and nurses employed by the state were dispatched to their homes to collect samples, according to one source who spoke to The Post. – READ MORE

Gallup Poll: 42 Million More Latin Americans Want to Come to U.S. – Gallup surveyed 33 nations in Latin America and the Caribbean and found that a whopping 27 percent of 450 million people wanted to leave home. Further, of those who wanted to leave their homes permanently, 35 percent, or 42 million people, wanted to emigrate to the U.S. – READ MORE

9th Circuit Court rules that states can restrict people from openly carrying guns in public – The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that state governments can restrict people from openly carrying guns in public, effectively ending a person’s right to bear arms outside of their home.

The court issued an en banc opinion in the case of Young vs. Hawaii over a lawsuit by a Hawaiian resident who argued that the restrictions set by the state on his ability to openly carry a firearm was against the Constitution. – READ MORE

Biden Administration Urges Supreme Court To Let Cops Enter Homes And Seize Guns Without A Warrant – The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral argument in Caniglia v. Strom, a case that could have sweeping consequences for policing, due process, and mental health, with the Biden Administration and attorneys general from nine states urging the High Court to uphold warrantless gun confiscation. But what would ultimately become a major Fourth Amendment case began with an elderly couple’s spat over a coffee mug. – READ MORE

UK Lockdown One Year On: It Doesn’t Work, It Never Worked, & It Wasn’t Supposed To Work – And so we come to March 23rd, and lockdown’s first birthday. Or, as we call it here, the longest two weeks in history. – READ MORE

