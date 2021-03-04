PAINE IN THE MORNING: 11 things you need to know this Thursday – March 4th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

The House cancels its Thursday session amid warnings of a ‘possible’ assault on the Capitol – The “possible” plot, as described by the Capitol Police, appeared to be inspired by the pro-Trump conspiracy theory known as QAnon, according to a senior administration official who reviewed the intelligence warning. Intelligence analysts had spent weeks tracking online chatter by some QAnon adherents who have latched on to March 4 — the original inauguration date set in the Constitution — as the day Donald J. Trump would be restored to the presidency and renew his crusade against America’s enemies.

Some federal officials described the threats as more “aspirational” than operational. The militia group was not named, and even many influential QAnon followers, who believe the United States is dominated by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles, have cast March 4 as a “deep state” plot to incite the movement’s adherents and provoke a nationwide crackdown. – READ MORE

Cuomo Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ By Allegations, Denies Touching Anyone Inappropriately – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed allegations of sexual misconduct during a press conference Wednesday, saying he is “embarrassed” by the allegations but that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

The governor promised to fully cooperate with an investigation into the allegations, noting that though his lawyers told him not to discuss the matter until the review is over, he wanted New Yorkers to hear his thoughts directly from him. – READ MORE

Sources: Alabama to Join Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Others in Eliminating Mask Mandates this Week – Alabama will become one of the next states to eliminate a government-imposed mandate that requires people wear masks in public, sources close to the matter told Breitbart News.

A source familiar with state deliberations confirmed that as soon as Friday but definitely in the coming days. Alabama will join several other states nationwide in removing its mandate requiring masks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

FBI Official Says No Guns Were Recovered During Capitol Riot Arrests – A top FBI counterterrorism official testified on Wednesday that no firearms were recovered during arrests of rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“How many firearms were confiscated in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds during that day?” Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson asked Jill Sanborn, the FBI official, during a Senate Homeland Security hearing. – READ MORE

Over A Dozen Soldiers Stationed At Capitol Are Sick After Provided With Undercooked Food: Report – Members of the National Guard allegedly found metal shavings in over 70 meals and some were made sick by undercooked meat on Sunday, an ABC affiliate reported Monday.

A Michigan National Guard staff sergeant whose identity is being withheld said this is a common problem for service members stationed at the U.S. Capitol building following the Jan. 6 riot, 7 Action News reported. – READ MORE

Now 40 Days, Biden Has Not Held Solo Press Conference – It has been 40 days since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, and he has not held a solo press conference.

A reporter asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if President Joe Biden is scheduled to independently address the White House press corps. – READ MORE

Wearing Masks, Social Distancing Every Winter Will Dramatically Reduce Flu Cases, Top Doctor Says – Wearing masks and social distancing will dramatically reduce flu cases in the future, a top doctor said on CNN Wednesday.

Between 150 and 200 children typically die from influenza annually, but only one has died so far this year, Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s vaccine education center, said on CNN’s “New Day.” – READ MORE

New Yorkers Will Have To Show COVID-19 ‘Passport’ To Enter Stadiums, Theaters, Businesses – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced a new program that will require New Yorkers to show a COVID-19 “passport” to enter sports arenas, theaters, and other businesses.

The plan establishes an “Excelsior Pass” which will use secure technology to prove that a state resident has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or has had a recent negative test. Sites included in the rollout plan include Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center, both sports and entertainment venues. – READ MORE

Michigan Gov. Whitmer paid top health official massive sum in secret deal after his abrupt resignation: report – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has found herself in hot water after her administration agreed to pay former state Health Department Director Robert Gordon more than $150,000 in taxpayer money after he abruptly resigned his position in January.

The deal, which was first reported by the Detroit News, was made with the requirement that it remain confidential. – READ MORE

11 Million At Risk Of Losing Their Homes Once COVID Protections Expire – With the Federal government supercharging the US consumer with now periodic massive stimulus payments – $900 billion here and $1.9 trillion there – and universal basic income handouts, it’s hardly a surprise that the US economy, where the government is now responsible for a staggering 27% of all personal income…

… is redlining to the point of overheating as Goldman found recently when its latest Goldman Sachs Analyst Index (GSAI) which provides a snapshot perspective on the US economy, hit an all time high. – READ MORE

COVID Relief Showers States With 600% Of Lost Tax Revs, Turning Rescue Into Stimulus – Joe Biden is giving so much money to states as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that they’re set to receive approximately six times more money than estimated tax revenue shortfalls across the country, according to Bloomberg.

While the package carves out nearly $200 billion for state governments, the cumulative tax revenues which have disappeared in the current fiscal year are just $31 billion. “In other words, that money could make up for that loss and be plowed back into states’ economies, such as their own version of relief checks, infrastructure projects and more, depending on the federal guidelines around the aid.” – READ MORE