PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – May 24th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Anthony Fauci Reverses Course: ‘Not Convinced’ Chinese Coronavirus Developed Naturally – Dr. Anthony Fauci reversed course May 11, claiming he is “not convinced” the Chinese coronavirus developed naturally and that its origins merit investigation.

“No, actually. … No, I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened,” Fauci said during an interview when a PolitiFact reporter asked, “There’s a lot of cloudiness around the origins of COVID-19 still, so I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?” – READ MORE

Caught Red-Handed: CDC Changes Test Thresholds To Virtually Eliminate New COVID Cases Among Vaxx’d – New policies will artificially deflate “breakthrough infections” in the vaccinated, while the old rules continue to inflate case numbers in the unvaccinated.

The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) is altering its practices of data logging and testing for “Covid19” in order to make it seem the experimental gene-therapy “vaccines” are effective at preventing the alleged disease. – READ MORE

Oregon First State to Require Vaccination Proof for Maskless Entry Into Businesses, Workplaces, and Churches – The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is requiring that people in workplaces, businesses, and religious sites show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to be allowed maskless entry to the facilities. – READ MORE

Oregon Is Bribing Its Residents Into Getting Vaccinated With A $1 Million Lottery – At the same time we take one step forward from government overreach and Covid panic, with the CDC finally ending its mask mandate, it feels like we’re taking two steps back, as the desperation to get literally every single person on Earth vaccinated still feels more and more palpable – even as the nation nears 50% of its population having at least one dose of the vaccine already.

As if there weren’t enough citizens out there who would blindly do what the government tells them to do anyway, states like Oregon are now simply luring citizens with promises of riches. – READ MORE

CDC Investigating Heart Inflammation in COVID-19 Vaccinated Teens, Young Adults –The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says it’s investigating reports of heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults who have received the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus vaccine. – READ MORE

Drug Overdoses Killed 2x More People in San Francisco than COVID-19 – Drug overdoses killed more than 700 people in San Francisco in 2020, while the coronavirus pandemic — which shut down the city and accelerated an exodus — killed fewer than 300, and the overdose death rate is even worse in 2021. – READ MORE

Photo: Gretchen Whitmer Violates Own Coronavirus Orders at Dive Bar – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) hit the bar this weekend and violated her own coronavirus orders, according to a photo Breitbart News has exclusively obtained.

Whitmer and a large group of friends, including her appointed chief operations officer, Tricia Foster, visited the Landshark in East Lansing, violating her restaurant orders in the process, according to a photo one of the attendees posted on Facebook. – READ MORE

Officers Guarding Epstein During Death Admit They Falsified Records, Cut Pending Deal With No Jail Time – The two prison guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — assigned to guard Jeffrey Epstein on the night that he died have admitted that they falsified prison records and have cut a deal with federal prosecutors.

“As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars,” The Associated Press reported. “Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.” – READ MORE

GOP Congressman ‘Forgot’ To Cast Proxy Vote Which Would Have Tanked Democrats’ $1.9B Security Spending Bill – California GOP Rep. Ken Calvert somehow “forgot” to cast a proxy vote last week on behalf of Texas GOP Rep. John Carter which would have tanked the Democrats $1.9 billion supplemental security bill in response to the Jan. 6 ‘insurrection,’ according to JustThe News.

Carter authorized Calvert to cast the proxy vote for him in a May 14 letter to the House Clerk, Cheryl Johnson – and successfully had a proxy vote cast for him on “the motion to recommit” which preceded the final vote that Calvert ‘forgot’ to cast. – READ MORE

Former FBI director reportedly gave $100K to Biden grandchildren’s trust, emailed Hunter that he’d like to work ‘with you and dad’ – Former FBI Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a trust for the grandchildren of President Joe Biden, according to newly surfaced emails. The financial contribution to Biden’s family allegedly happened in 2016, when Biden was vice president. The ex-FBI director reportedly sent emails to Hunter Biden expressing that Freeh would like to work “with you and dad.”

Freeh said he made a $100,000 donation to a private trust for two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, according to emails leaked from Hunter Biden’s laptop that were published by the Daily Mail on Thursday night. – READ MORE