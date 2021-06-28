PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – June 28th 2021 (LISTEN)

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

FBI tears innocent New Yorker’s life into shreds after Jan. 6: Devine – Joseph Bolanos was a pillar of his community. President of his Upper West Side block association for the past 23 years, he looked out for his neighbors during the pandemic. He dropped off masks and kept extra heaters in his rent-controlled apartment for seniors. He raised morale with a weekly street dance to show his support for essential workers.

A Red Cross volunteer after the 9/11 attacks, the 69-year-old security consultant once received a police commendation for heroism after saving a woman from being mugged. – READ MORE

Grandma Charged With ‘Parading’ at Capitol Riot Told by Attorney to Denounce White Privilege Before Judge Sentenced Her – An Indiana grandmother up on trespassing charges in the Capitol riot case was told by her court-appointed public defender to denounce her “white privilege.” The defense attorney gave her a reading list to reprogram her political views in order to cut a deal for no prison time for trespassing on January 6. She’s the first of the trespassers to be sentenced.

This sickening reaction to a woman, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, who walked through the open door of the Capitol Building and did nothing wrong for a five- to ten-minute period of time — except be there — is about as Kafkaesque as it gets in U.S. jurisprudence. It is a scene repeated over and over in the cases against people near, outside, or inside the Capitol Building on January 6. – READ MORE

NC State Out of College World Series Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Vandy Advances –Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols, the NCAA announced early Saturday.

NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday. The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. – READ MORE

Make-a-Wish Foundation will only grant wishes to terminally ill children who are fully vaccinated – The Make-a-Wish Foundation, the organization that creates “life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” announced that the nonprofit will only grant wishes to terminally ill children and their participating family members if they are all vaccinated against COVID-19. The announcement was made by Make-a-Wish president and CEO Richard Davis in a video that went viral this week.

“We’ve approached this responsibility with a focus and diligence for your family’s health and safety,” Davis says. – READ MORE

England Set To Drop Face Mask Rules After Huge Economic Impact Revealed – England is set to drop all face mask rules on July 19th after it was revealed that keeping such restrictions in place is costing the economy billions and will force many businesses to close.

“The requirement to wear facemasks on public transport and in shops will be replaced with guidance advising people to wear masks in certain circumstances, rather than compelling them,” reports the Times. – READ MORE

UK MP Says “Important People” Shouldn’t Need To Quarantine Under COVID Rules – A Conservative MP inadvertently provided an insight into the hypocrisy of lockdown when he said that “people who are important” shouldn’t have to follow the same COVID-19 quarantine rules as the rest of the population.

MP John Whittingdale was speaking about special measures that allow UEFA officials and multi-millionaire football players to enter the UK to take part in the Euro 2020 final on July 11. – READ MORE

Biden Nominee Called for Population Control: ‘We Must Breed Fewer Consuming Humans’ – Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), argued that Americans need to have fewer children and called American kids “environmental hazards” in her graduate thesis at the University of Montana. Stone-Manning has already come under fire for her connection to a tree-spiking incident — a form of ecoterrorism — in the 1980s.

“Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?” reads an advertisement Stone-Manning created as part of her thesis, to which the Daily Caller drew attention on Thursday. Beneath the text, she included a photo of a shirtless baby. – READ MORE

Gun Sanctuary Movement Erupts, 61% of US Counties Now Protect Second Amendment – One of the most important stories of the year, so far, is the massive surge in Second Amendment sanctuaries at the state, county, and local levels, entirely ignored by liberal media.

According to Noah Davis of sanctuarycounties.com, “1,930 counties that are protected by Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation at either the state or county level… this represents 61.39% of all of the counties in the United States of America.” – READ MORE

Blackouts Loom In California As Electricity Prices Are “Absolutely Exploding” – Two inexorable energy trends are underway in California: soaring electricity prices and ever-worsening reliability – and both trends bode ill for the state’s low- and middle-income consumers.

Last week, the state’s grid operator, the California Independent System Operator, issued a “flex alert” that asked the state’s consumers to reduce their power use “to reduce stress on the grid and avoid power outages.” – READ MORE

How An Obscure App Turned Millions Into Unwitting Spies For The US Military – There’s a growing cottage industry at the nexus of consumer research and government surveillance.

In a report published Friday, the Wall Street Journal explored the world of Premise Data Corp., an innocently-named firm that uses a network of users, many in the developing world, who complete basic tasks for small commissions. Assignments can range from snapping photos of competitors’ stores, to counting the number of ATMs in a given area, to reporting on the price of consumer goods on the shelf. – READ MORE