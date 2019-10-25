Oxford University Student Council Bans Clapping Over Fears It May Trigger Anxiety

Oxford University’s student union has instituted an unofficial ban on clapping during student functions over fears the loud noise may trigger anxiety and the rapid hand movements and noise could alienate students who are unable or unwilling to clap.

The Daily Mail reports that students and faculty are instead being encouraged to use “jazz hands” and other silent means of assent, and to explore using alternatives to clapping for meetings and gatherings.

The edict came from Oxford’s Student Union, which claims to be leading the way to a more “inclusive” environment at the thousand-year-old institute of higher learning in Britain.

“The first Student Council meeting of the academic year, yesterday, passed the motion to mandate the Sabbatical Officers to encourage the use of British Sign Language (BSL) clapping, otherwise known as ‘silent jazz hands’ at Student Council meetings and other official SU events,” a statement from the Oxford Student Council read.

They continued, “BSL clapping is used by the National Union of Students since loud noises, including whooping and traditional applause, are argued to present an access issue for some disabled students who have anxiety disorders, sensory sensitivity, and/or those who use hearing impairment aids.” – READ MORE