Overflow Crowd Turns Out in Blue County to Support Second Amendment

An overflow crowd of gun-rights supporters turned out on Tuesday evening to the Democratic-controlled Fairfax County Board of Supervisors meeting to push the locality to declare it would not help enforce unconstitutional gun laws.

The crowd exceeded the auditorium’s 350-person seating capacity, and a few dozen people wearing “Guns Save Lives” stickers were left lining the walls. The vast majority came to support residents who requested that the northern Virginia county become a Second Amendment sanctuary, meaning it will refuse to enforce gun laws they consider unconstitutional. After sitting quietly through two hours of discussion about baseball-field lighting, the crowd erupted at the end of each pro-gun speech during the public-comment period.

“I’ve been reading some of the proposed legislation and I’m very, very concerned about what they’re trying to pass,” Veronica Slootsky, a health care worker and firearms trainer who spoke at the meeting, told the Washington Free Beacon. “I think it’s unconstitutional and endangers folks in Virginia.”

The show of opposition to new gun-control proposals filed by Virginia Democrats, particularly in deep-blue Fairfax County, may cause some of the newly elected Democratic members of the Virginia General Assembly to proceed with caution before backing any bill. Democrats captured full control of the state legislature in the most recent election but enjoy only a one-vote majority in the Senate and a five-vote majority in the House of Delegates. If public demonstrations like Tuesday’s are able to persuade even two Democratic senators to oppose proposed measures, that would mean the demise of the most radical components of Gov. Ralph Northam’s (D.) gun-control plans. – READ MORE