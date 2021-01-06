Over 70% Of Republican Voters Want Their Lawmakers To Be More Like Trump

A new Rasmussen survey indicates 72 percent of Republican voters want their legislators to be more like President Trump.

In fact, in their view, Trump is an extraordinarily better role model than most members of Congress.

The national telephone and online survey “finds that 72% of Likely Republican Voters think their party should be more like Trump than like the average GOP member of Congress,” Rasmussen reports.

By contrast, 24 percent see the average Republican in Congress as a better example for their party.

Overall, voters gave the “average member of Congress” 45 percent to just 40 percent for the President. – READ MORE

