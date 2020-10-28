Outrage After WaPo Says To ‘Treat Biden Leaks As Foreign Intel Operation – Even If They Probably Aren’t’

As MSM outlets twist in the wind waiting for anyone to deny the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop contents (while blurry images of M&M’s spanning Hunter’s penis and crack-smoking footjob videos permeate dark corners of the web), the Washington Post is advising people to just assume that it’s a foreign intelligence operation, and ignore Occam’s razor, or two former Biden business associates who have gone on record and provided direct evidence.

Theory 1: Hunter Biden, an admitted drug abuser, took a damaged laptop full of incriminating evidence to a repair shop less than 5 miles from his father’s house and forgot about it Theory 2: Putin did it https://t.co/EVnPtWDZ85 — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) October 23, 2020

Holding the Post accountable for their literal propaganda is journalist Glenn Greenwald, who not only shreds WaPo‘s farcical attempts at journalism – but the rest of the MSM’s as well.

This is absolutely how mainstream US outlets think: exactly what is said there by Rid (one of those centrist Professor outlets use to elevate their unhinged conspiracy theories with a facade of expertise): *We have no idea if this conspiracy is true, but we will say it anyway.* pic.twitter.com/9upWmi5BtP — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 25, 2020 – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --