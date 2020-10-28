Outrage After WaPo Says To ‘Treat Biden Leaks As Foreign Intel Operation – Even If They Probably Aren’t’

As MSM outlets twist in the wind waiting for anyone to deny the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop contents (while blurry images of M&M’s spanning Hunter’s penis and crack-smoking footjob videos permeate dark corners of the web), the Washington Post is advising people to just assume that it’s a foreign intelligence operation, and ignore Occam’s razor, or two former Biden business associates who have gone on record and provided direct evidence.

Holding the Post accountable for their literal propaganda is journalist Glenn Greenwald, who not only shreds WaPo‘s farcical attempts at journalism – but the rest of the MSM’s as well.

