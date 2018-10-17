OUCH: Cherokee Nation Issues Harsh Response To Warren’s DNA Test, Other Native Americans Pile On

“The report states that Warren could be just 1/1024th Native American. What’s more, the study was based not on Native American DNA, but on Mexican, Peruvian, and Colombian DNA.

“While the media worked overtime to spin the Warren self-own, the Cherokee Nation issued a statement deflating such an effort, labeling the test “useless” and “inappropriate.”

“A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship,” said Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin, Jr. in the statement. “Current DNA tests do not even distinguish whether a person’s ancestors were indigenous to North or South America. Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation.”

Hoskin added, “Using a DNA test to lay claim to any connection to the Cherokee Nation or any tribal nation, even vaguely, is inappropriate and wrong. It makes a mockery out of DNA tests and its legitimate uses while also dishonoring legitimate tribal governments and their citizens, whose ancestors are well documented and whose heritage is prove.”– READ MORE