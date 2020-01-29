Ossoff: We Need to Beat Trump Backers So Badly They Can’t Show Their Faces in Public (VIDEO)

Share:

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (D.) told a crowd earlier this month that Democrats needed to defeat President Donald Trump’s backers so badly that they wouldn’t be able to show their faces in public.

“We need to send a message this year,” Ossoff said. “We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beat. You’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public, because we have had enough, absolutely enough of what we are getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers right now.”

He made the remarks at a Jan. 19 Democratic candidate forum in Dunwoody, a northern suburb of Atlanta. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.