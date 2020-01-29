Ossoff: We Need to Beat Trump Backers So Badly They Can’t Show Their Faces in Public (VIDEO)

Jon @Ossoff is out to cancel conservatism. In a new clip he says he wants to make it so Republicans/ Trump supporters “never show their faces again” Ironic because most thought Ossoff would be too embarrassed to ever show his face again after burning $30M to lose his last race. pic.twitter.com/O3A352jWre — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020

Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff (D.) told a crowd earlier this month that Democrats needed to defeat President Donald Trump’s backers so badly that they wouldn’t be able to show their faces in public.

“We need to send a message this year,” Ossoff said. “We need to send a message that if you indulge this kind of politics, you’re not just going to get beat. You’re going to get beaten so bad you can never run or show your face again in public, because we have had enough, absolutely enough of what we are getting from Donald Trump and his fellow travelers right now.”

He made the remarks at a Jan. 19 Democratic candidate forum in Dunwoody, a northern suburb of Atlanta. – READ MORE