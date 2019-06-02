O’Rourke Claims There Is ‘Absolutely’ Sexism in Dem Primary, Says Women Candidates Face ‘Disparate Treatment’

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-Texas) said that he believed there was “absolutely” sexism towards his female competitors in the race for the Democratic nomination.

While speaking at the MoveOn Big Ideas Forum in San Fransisco on Saturday, O’Rourke was asked if he “agreed” that the women candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination were facing “sexism” in the race.

O’Rourke responded that he “absolutely” did believe that the women running for the nation’s highest office were facing “disparate treatment” based on their sex and that, as a “white man,” he had “advantages” in the race that he “did not earn.”