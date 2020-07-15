Orange County Votes to Reopen Schools; Democrats Criticize; Schools Uncertain

Controversy is raging in Orange County, California, after the county’s school board voted overwhelmingly this week to reopen schools — but the county’s Democratic congressional delegation criticized the decision, and schools were uncertain.

The Orange County Register reported: The Orange County Board of Education, a five-member body with little power, on Monday voted 4-1 to issue a document saying students should return to traditional classrooms, without masks, when local schools resume next month.

A day later, that symbolic vote – which urges a plan that, if implemented, could run counter to federal and state health guidelines – drew national media attention and a letter of rebuke from the county’s congressional delegation.

“We are deeply concerned by the Board’s decision to not address the health threats that COVID-19 poses to our community with its recommendations to reopen schools without the use of face masks, social distancing or reduced class sizes,” wrote House members Linda T. Sanchez, Harley Rouda, Katie Porter, Alan Lowenthal, Gilbert Cisneros, Lou Correa and Mike Levin, all Democrats.

The ultimate decisions on reopening will be made by individual school districts. Parents tend to favor reopening, while teachers' unions are opposed.

