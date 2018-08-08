Op-Ed Claims Ocasio-Cortez Makes Obama Nervous, Too Scared to Give Endorsement

Former President Barack Obama snubbed Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Aug. 1 by leaving her off of his endorsement list for the 2018 midterms.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been jilted by President Obama,” Liz Peek wrote in a Fox News op-ed.

“Already she has made gaffes that expose a tenuous (at best) understanding of important issues like unemployment and the history of capitalism; she pleads ignorance on foreign policy matters.”

Peek said Obama held back his endorsement because her radical brand of liberalism is what drove Democrats and Independents to vote for Trump.

“Can she sell her agenda to the nation? No, and especially not to the blue collar workers, formerly reliable Democrat voters, who defected to elect President Trump,” Peek wrote.

“Perhaps that’s why President Obama has, for now, withheld his endorsement. He, like other Dem leaders, may think the party is spiraling out of control, or at least out of the mainstream.” – READ MORE

New York congressional candidate and socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not believe there is an “upper middle class” in American any longer, a point even liberal news networks contest.

Ocasio-Cortez has made some fairly eyebrow raising statements on the economy in America during her meteoric rise to stardom in the Democratic party. Ocasio-Cortez has claimed that unemployment is low because people are working “two jobs” and that people are working “70 or 80 hours a week.” These claims have been rated “pants on fire” by fact checkers.

Ocasio-Cortez is continuing the habit of claiming economically dubious data in public. In a recent interview, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about how rank-in-file Democrats are hesitant about the party embrace of socialism. On the podcast ‘Pod Save America’ Ocasio-Cortez was asked about Dems who think “We should not go down this path” to further socialism, “This is a recipe for failure.”

Ocasio-Cortez launched a broadside against the older Democratic establishment saying, “We don’t have a party that has been investing in their future,” noting that the average age of a congressional Democrat is 65. Ocasio-Cortez lamented that national dems are too busy “working on their own reelection” to make an “investment” in future party leadership. She said that national Democrats are stuck in “90’s politics.”

“They were campaigning most when we had more of an American middle class,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “This upper middle class is probably more moderate but that upper middle class does not exist anymore in America.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1