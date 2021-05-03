One Police Officer Dead, Another Critically Injured After Being Struck By Stolen Car in Arizona

A police officer in Arizona has died and another left critically injured after being struck by a suspect in a stolen vehicle during a pursuit involving gunfire, authorities stated Friday.

Chandler officer Christopher Farrar was killed and a Gilbert police officer was hospitalized in critical condition, according to their departments, the Associated Press reported.

“Chris was struck and killed by a violent felon in a stolen vehicle following a multi-agency shooting and pursuit,” Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan told the AP.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar. Officer Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle earlier this evening. He was a 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department. pic.twitter.com/msQ19LT70L — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 30, 2021

With the exception of Farrar, no other identities have been released.

The suspect was also injured during the gunfire and taken into custody, according to statements by Gilbert policeman Paul Alaniz. The investigation is ongoing and many details of the pursuit are not yet available, Alaniz said, the AP reported.

The pursuit began on Thursday night when an officer reported he’d been shot at while trying to pull over a speeding vehicle. The suspect reportedly “drove into the airport and busted through a gate going into the airport, causing the airport to shut down,” Alaniz told the AP. The suspect then reportedly got on the highway, broke into a Ford dealership and stole a vehicle from there, running over the two officers in attempts to escape.

Chief Duggan spoke highly of Farrar and his commitment during the late officer’s 18 year service on the force.

“I just ask that you keep Chris’s family in your thoughts and prayers, and take a moment and be mindful of the brave men and women who are out there daily helping keep our communities safe,” the chief told the AP.