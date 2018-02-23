Olympics: German Figure Skater Slammed for Skating to ‘Schindler’s List’ Score

Twitter attacked Nicole Schott for using music from the Steven Spielberg-helmed movie during her free skate performance on Thursday night.

Social media erupted with criticisms when German figure skater Nicole Schott began performing to the Schindler’s List score during her free skate performance at the Olympics on Thursday night.

“Nicole Schott is a German woman skating to Schindler’s List. that feels real fucked up #Olympics,” one user wrote. “NO ONE SHOULD BE SKATING TO SCHINDLER’S LIST!!!!!!!” USA Today columnist Nancy Armour added. “The German skater picking the Schindler’s List soundtrack to skate to is certainly a choice,” Defense News reporter Aaron Mehta said. – READ MORE

