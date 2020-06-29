Oklahoma Authorities Charge Alleged Rioters With Terrorism: ‘This Is Not Seattle.’

Authorities in Oklahoma announced late last week that they were charging alleged rioters with terrorism and assault, saying that they would not put up with “this lawlessness here.”

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater reportedly made the decision to get tough on the rioters in an effort to curb any future potential riots.

“This is not Seattle,” Prater said Friday. “We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here.”

The charges, which appear to be for alleged crimes that were committed a couple of weeks ago, also included “five defendants identified as involved in the painting of murals in downtown Oklahoma City this week,” The Oklahoman reported. “They are accused in an incitement to riot charge of interfering with a police sergeant who was trying to take a homicide witness for an interview at police headquarters Tuesday.”

The ACLU criticized the use of the “harshest possible charges” against the alleged rioters.

Prater defended the charges on Sunday, saying, “When you act like a terrorist, you will be treated like a terrorist.” – READ MORE

