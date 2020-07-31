Ohio Health Officials Ban Hydroxychloroquine For Treating Virus. GOP Governor Steps In To Stop Ban.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced that the Ohio Board of Pharmacy had issued a ruling that prohibited the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19.

But on Thursday morning, Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine publicly asked the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and the State Medical Board to “halt the new rule issued Thursday that bans the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment of COVID-19,” as WHIO reported.

Therefore, I am asking the @OhioRxBoard to halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 30, 2020

“I agree with the statement from Dr. Steven Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, that the decision about prescribing hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 should be between a doctor and a patient,” DeWine tweeted, adding, “The Board of Pharmacy and the State Medical Board of Ohio should revisit the issue, listen to the best medical science, and open the process up for comment and testimony from experts. Therefore, I am asking the @OhioRxBoard to halt their new rule prohibiting the selling or dispensing of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --